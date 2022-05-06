JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for ITV (LON:ITV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 170 ($2.12) target price on the broadcaster’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ITV to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 128 ($1.60) to GBX 64 ($0.80) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ITV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ITV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.16) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ITV to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 130 ($1.62) to GBX 100 ($1.25) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 115.33 ($1.44).

LON:ITV opened at GBX 71.14 ($0.89) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 80.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 102.01. The company has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ITV has a 1-year low of GBX 69.28 ($0.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.68).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

In other ITV news, insider Edward Carter acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £37,500 ($46,845.72). Also, insider Peter Bazalgette acquired 110,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £99,053.10 ($123,739.04). Insiders have acquired a total of 176,314 shares of company stock worth $14,980,023 in the last 90 days.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

