JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Crown Resorts (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown Resorts (OTCMKTS:CWLDF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Resorts from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Crown Resorts alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CWLDF opened at $9.44 on Monday. Crown Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $10.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52.

Crown Resorts Limited operates in the entertainment industry primarily in Australia. It operates through four segments: Crown Melbourne, Crown Perth, Crown Aspinalls, and Wagering & Online. The company owns and operates two integrated resorts, including Crown Melbourne and Crown Perth. Its Crown Melbourne resort comprises 2,628 gaming machines and 540 gaming tables; the Crown Towers Melbourne hotel with 481 guest rooms, the Crown Metropol Melbourne hotel with 658 guest rooms, and the Crown Promenade Melbourne hotel with 465 guest rooms; a conference center; banqueting facilities; restaurants and bars; and designer brands and retail outlets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.