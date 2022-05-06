Jeffrey Dossett Sells 1,091 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $55,302.79. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 52,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,109.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,930 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $101,112.70.

On Friday, April 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $64,070.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 706 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $42,840.08.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 7,602 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $517,392.12.

On Friday, February 11th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $138,720.00.

Shares of PI opened at $49.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.65. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $94.39.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 89.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Impinj by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 728.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 106,736 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

