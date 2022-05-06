JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $15.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JAKK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JAKKS Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised JAKKS Pacific from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JAKKS Pacific from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06. JAKKS Pacific has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $148.53 million, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.75. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 68.07% and a net margin of 2.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.77) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen purchased 5,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $87,970.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen purchased 40,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $546,437.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,873,049 shares in the company, valued at $25,323,622.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 103,721.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 48,749 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 88,481 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,630,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

