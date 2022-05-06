iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Lowered by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $9.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $250.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,671,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,283. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.17. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $245.29 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.