iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Position Raised by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,366 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $87,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of IWN stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.69. 1,870,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,849. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $146.11 and a 12-month high of $178.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.75.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

