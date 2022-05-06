iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,300. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.93 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.71.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

