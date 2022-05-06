iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on IRBT. Northland Securities raised iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,025,000 after buying an additional 31,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,248,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 897,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,134,000 after buying an additional 31,657 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,664,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 486,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,054,000 after buying an additional 71,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.86. 10,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,432. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.30. iRobot has a 12 month low of $48.36 and a 12 month high of $106.65.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $291.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.46 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that iRobot will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

