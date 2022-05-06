IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Max Royde Buys 45,990 Shares

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG – Get Rating) insider Max Royde acquired 45,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of £66,685.50 ($83,304.81).

On Friday, April 22nd, Max Royde acquired 55,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £80,850 ($100,999.38).

On Friday, February 18th, Max Royde acquired 11,524 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £14,981.20 ($18,714.80).

Shares of LON:IQG opened at GBX 155 ($1.94) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £89.15 million and a P/E ratio of -45.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80. IQGeo Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 109 ($1.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 156 ($1.95). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 135.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 132.46.

IQGeo Group PLC, develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility industries primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Japan. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages their complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that accelerates productivity and collaboration by streamlining the planning, design, and construction processes for network operators; IQGeo Workflow Manager, which provides critical project and ticket information on any mobile device in the field, as well as back-office workstations; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces various alternate telecom construction routes when connecting commercial or residential premises.

