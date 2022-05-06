Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:NVTA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.01. 11,268,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,369,222. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average is $13.02. Invitae has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 31,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $209,992.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $120,333.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,611 shares of company stock worth $499,148 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Invitae by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,894,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,197,000 after purchasing an additional 757,570 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,513,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Invitae by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 194,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 124,523 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Invitae by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 283,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Invitae by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.07.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

