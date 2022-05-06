Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Twin Disc (TWIN)

Twin Disc (NASDAQ: TWIN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/5/2022 – Twin Disc is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Twin Disc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

4/27/2022 – Twin Disc is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Twin Disc is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Twin Disc is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Twin Disc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

4/3/2022 – Twin Disc is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – Twin Disc is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Twin Disc is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Twin Disc is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TWIN stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.62. 427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.14. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWIN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 35.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Twin Disc by 263.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Twin Disc by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Twin Disc by 2.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,473,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,712,000 after purchasing an additional 39,712 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Twin Disc by 9.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

