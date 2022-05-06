Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.29.

INSM opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.19. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.36 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 230.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Insmed will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $2,237,580.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 62.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Insmed by 4.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Insmed by 10.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 250,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Insmed by 4.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 757,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,861,000 after purchasing an additional 35,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Insmed by 34.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

