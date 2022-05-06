Insider Selling: Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) EVP Sells $246,573.08 in Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) EVP John Ainsworth sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $246,573.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,002.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.23. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $41.68 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,931,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 57.0% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 141.1% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 60.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 27,334 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRGS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

