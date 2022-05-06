Insider Selling: Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) EVP Sells $246,573.08 in Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) EVP John Ainsworth sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $246,573.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,002.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ PRGS opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.23. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $41.68 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.07.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,931,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 57.0% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 141.1% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 60.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 27,334 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently commented on PRGS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.
About Progress Software
Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.
