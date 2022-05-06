Insider Selling: Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Insider Sells $2,573,760.00 in Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mastercard stock opened at $353.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.21 and a 200-day moving average of $353.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.58. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,732,927,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $602,624,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $574,844,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.76.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

