Insider Buying: General Electric (NYSE:GE) SVP Acquires $270,075.00 in Stock

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $270,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a PE ratio of -17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a twelve month low of $72.61 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -6.99%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.