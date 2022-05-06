Insider Buying: Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) CEO Purchases $11,840.00 in Stock

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) CEO Craig L. Kauffman acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $11,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,206.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $23.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 17.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

