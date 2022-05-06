Insider Buying: Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) CEO Acquires $16,000.00 in Stock

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) CEO Dyke Litz H. Van acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $16,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CARE opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CARE. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Carter Bankshares in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,752,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 455,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 15,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,385,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 232,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

