Insider Buying: Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) CEO Acquires $16,000.00 in Stock

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) CEO Dyke Litz H. Van acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $16,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ CARE opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.11.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CARE. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Carter Bankshares in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.
About Carter Bankshares (Get Rating)
Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.
