Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Director Buys $476,800.00 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) Director Michael Joseph Sheldon bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.68 per share, with a total value of $476,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,059.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RILY stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.30. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.78. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $91.24.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $422.11 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 25.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 88,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 12.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 115,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,580,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the third quarter valued at about $939,000. Institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.