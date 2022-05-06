Insider Buying: Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Director Purchases $13,140.00 in Stock

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) Director John Quelch acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $13,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AMTB stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.32.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter worth $87,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 669.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,753 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 9.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the third quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the third quarter worth $230,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

