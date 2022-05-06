Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.71.

INGXF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities lowered Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC raised Innergex Renewable Energy to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

INGXF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( OTCMKTS:INGXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $160.56 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.1398 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -64.04%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy (Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.