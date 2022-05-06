Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Ingevity stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.69. 304,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,597. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.09 and its 200-day moving average is $69.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.97.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NGVT. StockNews.com raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ingevity by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,842,000 after buying an additional 84,375 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ingevity by 403.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 29,059 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ingevity by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

