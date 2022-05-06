Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Ingevity stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.69. 304,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,597. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.09 and its 200-day moving average is $69.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.97.
Several brokerages have issued reports on NGVT. StockNews.com raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.
Ingevity Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.
