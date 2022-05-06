iA Financial (TSE:IAG) PT Lowered to C$85.00 at Scotiabank

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IAG. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$89.50 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$86.25.

TSE IAG opened at C$66.74 on Monday. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$63.97 and a 52 week high of C$85.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$73.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$74.79.

In other news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.08, for a total transaction of C$800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,523,520.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

