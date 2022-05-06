H&T Group’s (HAT) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of HAT stock opened at GBX 357.50 ($4.47) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 326.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 297.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90. The company has a market capitalization of £142.51 million and a PE ratio of 23.21. H&T Group has a 12-month low of GBX 243.70 ($3.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 370 ($4.62).

Get H&T Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from H&T Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. H&T Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.65%.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.