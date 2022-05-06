Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hope Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company which provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. Its product and services consists of deposits, loans, equipment lease financing and postdated check discount as well as factoring. The company operates primarily in California, New York, New Jersey, Washington and Illinois. Hope Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $14.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $17.68.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.13 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOPE. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 152.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

