Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($84.21) to €75.00 ($78.95) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €76.00 ($80.00) to €70.00 ($73.68) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €87.00 ($91.58) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.80.

OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $15.51 on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

