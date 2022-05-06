Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €70.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($67.37) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($73.68) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($91.58) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($78.95) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($90.53) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €76.63 ($80.66).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €59.56 ($62.69) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €62.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €70.22. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($108.42) and a one year high of €129.65 ($136.47).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

