HC Wainwright Trims Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Target Price to C$16.00

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from C$28.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Voyager Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Voyager Digital in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $21.58 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Voyager Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voyager Digital currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.90.

OTCMKTS:VYGVF opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69. Voyager Digital has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38.

Voyager Digital ( OTCMKTS:VYGVF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.85 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voyager Digital will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

