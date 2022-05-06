Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.57. Harsco also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.07-$0.11 EPS.

NYSE:HSC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.24. 17,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,252. Harsco has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Harsco had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harsco will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Harsco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Harsco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harsco currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.25.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,733,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,776,000 after acquiring an additional 376,732 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Harsco by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,874,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Harsco by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,990,000 after purchasing an additional 160,602 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Harsco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at $11,958,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

