Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Great Ajax has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Great Ajax has a payout ratio of 73.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Great Ajax to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.2%.

Shares of AJX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.41. 194,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,818. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $218.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27.

Great Ajax ( NYSE:AJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.21). Great Ajax had a net margin of 54.37% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point lowered Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Great Ajax by 493.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 130,382 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Great Ajax by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Great Ajax by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Great Ajax by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 38,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

