Govi (GOVI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.01 Million

Govi (GOVI) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Govi has a market cap of $8.40 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Govi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Govi has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Govi alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.52 or 0.00209410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.17 or 0.00219528 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.04 or 0.00477041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00039846 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71,320.45 or 1.97763292 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Govi Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,930,460 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Govi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Govi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Govi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Govi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Govi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.