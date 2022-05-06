Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) Trading Down 5%

Global Energy Metals Co. (CVE:GEMC – Get Rating) shares traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 16,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 21,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.18 million and a PE ratio of -3.39.

Get Global Energy Metals alerts:

About Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC)

Global Energy Metals Corporation engages in the exploration for resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company explores for cobalt, copper, nickel, gold, silver, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the Werner Lake property located in Kenora, Ontario; the Millennium and Mount Isa projects situated in Mount Isa, Queensland; and the Lovelock Mine and Treasure Box projects in Churchill County, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Energy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Energy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.