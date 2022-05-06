Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at Raymond James

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92.

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.