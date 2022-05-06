Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at Raymond James

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.
OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92.
Gibson Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.
