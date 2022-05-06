Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.8% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7,526.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 276,448 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 38.4% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.6% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 59,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 27,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 473,741 shares of company stock worth $179,007,925. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.76.

Shares of MA traded down $7.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $346.17. The company had a trading volume of 69,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,076. The firm has a market cap of $338.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $350.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $305.61 and a 52-week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

