Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $496,000 Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Paychex were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $124.08. The stock had a trading volume of 19,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.75. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.12 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.40%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.14.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

