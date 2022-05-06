Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Cuts Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 788,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 57.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,201,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,191,000 after purchasing an additional 440,222 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 132,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. OTR Global upgraded Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

CARR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.75. The stock had a trading volume of 47,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,963,145. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average of $48.88.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

