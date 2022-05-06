Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Cuts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 32,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

Shares of ITW traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.84. 30,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,549. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.25 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.94 and a 200 day moving average of $225.03.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

