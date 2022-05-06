Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FULT. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $15.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.07.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth $1,040,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 503,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,371,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 32.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 55,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 150.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,495,000 after purchasing an additional 692,757 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

