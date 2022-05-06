Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 70,527 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,234,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,527 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.58% of Rayonier worth $90,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Rayonier in the third quarter valued at $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $77,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $59,654.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

RYN traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.00. The company had a trading volume of 967,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.83. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.77.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.87 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

