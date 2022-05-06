Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 29,292 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,292 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.9% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.62% of United Therapeutics worth $158,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 65,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 8,129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 196,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,436,000 after acquiring an additional 108,924 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,274,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $1,044,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,460. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target (down from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $230.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.14.

Shares of UTHR traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.09. 609,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,441. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $218.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $1.38. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

