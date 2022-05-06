Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,905,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $78,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SANM. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after acquiring an additional 89,131 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,008,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,566,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 9.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,722,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,479,000 after buying an additional 310,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 48.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $353,515.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,038.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SANM stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.79. 417,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,273. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $44.26.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

