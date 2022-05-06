Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,435,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. Portland General Electric makes up approximately 1.4% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 4.96% of Portland General Electric worth $234,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POR. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Portland General Electric from $61.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Shares of POR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,603. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.73. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $57.03. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.48 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.14%.

About Portland General Electric (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

