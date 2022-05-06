Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,733 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 2.04% of Meritage Homes worth $93,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $662,877,000 after purchasing an additional 464,916 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,446,000 after acquiring an additional 38,671 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 582,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,045,000 after acquiring an additional 81,537 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,022.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after acquiring an additional 237,861 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 28.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 166,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,109,000 after acquiring an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

MTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

In related news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $4,005,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $25,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.01. The stock had a trading volume of 290,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,276. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $125.01. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.99. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

