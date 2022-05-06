Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $85.79 Million Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,641,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,035 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.07% of H&R Block worth $85,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ceera Investments LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,904,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,098,000 after purchasing an additional 262,017 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE HRB traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $25.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,712,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,898. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average is $24.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $28.50.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

