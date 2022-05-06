Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $70.38 Million Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,328,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.87% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $70,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PTEN. Benchmark began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.61.

In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $940,225.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $1,196,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 586,380 shares of company stock worth $9,204,957 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.46. 2,544,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,937,881. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average of $11.78. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.38.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.71%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

