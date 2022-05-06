Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,724 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.01% of Atkore worth $100,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Atkore by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atkore during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Atkore during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Atkore by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $63,315.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $1,834,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,923. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ATKR traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,674. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.80 and a 1 year high of $119.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.68 and a 200-day moving average of $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $1.64. Atkore had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 98.56%. The company had revenue of $982.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

