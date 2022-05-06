Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,270,960 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 459,770 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $116,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHB. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 151.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,561 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,075,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 28.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,743,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,416 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,092,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,162,000 after buying an additional 876,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,688,000.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of First Hawaiian stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $24.89. 830,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,767. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.13. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FHB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

About First Hawaiian (Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.