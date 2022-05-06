Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,424,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,911 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 5.12% of Energizer worth $137,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 890.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 1,537.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.71.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.98. The stock had a trading volume of 699,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,421. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.37. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The company had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

