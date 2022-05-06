Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 106,253 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,168,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,253 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.11% of Amkor Technology worth $128,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMKR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 231.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,774,000 after acquiring an additional 878,500 shares in the last quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,160,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amkor Technology by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 405,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Amkor Technology by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 479,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 103,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Amkor Technology by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,052,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,089,000 after purchasing an additional 103,081 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $122,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,222,050 over the last 90 days. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMKR traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,492,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.51. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.28.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 7.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Amkor Technology (Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.