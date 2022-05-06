Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Cut to $72.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Freshpet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.40.

FRPT stock opened at $68.92 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $183.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,234,000 after buying an additional 73,474 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,184,000 after buying an additional 1,090,907 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Freshpet by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,164,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,477,000 after buying an additional 208,604 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,897,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,240 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Freshpet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,202,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,528,000 after purchasing an additional 52,744 shares during the period.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

