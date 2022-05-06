Franco-Nevada Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Franco-Nevada has raised its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Franco-Nevada has a payout ratio of 33.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Franco-Nevada to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

Franco-Nevada stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $150.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,603. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.96. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $124.95 and a twelve month high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

